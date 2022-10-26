Markstrom stopped 32 of 33 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

Markstrom didn't face much traffic early on, but he was dialed in as the Penguins began to chase the game. He yielded only a power-play goal to Evgeni Malkin in the second period. Markstrom enjoyed his sharpest game of the season and appears to be trending in the right direction with only three goals on allowed on his last 60 shots faced. The Flames don't play again until Saturday versus the Oilers, though it's unclear if head coach Darryl Sutter will continue to roll with Markstrom or get Dan Vladar in for a spot start.