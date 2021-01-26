Markstrom will patrol the crease in Tuesday's home game versus Toronto, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom will make his fifth straight appearance in goal for the Flames, having gone 2-1-1 with a .928 save percentage in his last four outings. The Swedish tender continues to get the nod over David Rittich who has been relegated to the backup role. At this point, Markstrom may not get a night off until Calgary's back-to-back on Monday and Tuesday versus the Jets.