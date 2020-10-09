Markstrom (groin) officially put pen to paper on a six-year, $36 million contract with the Flames on Friday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Markstrom will take over as the No. 1 ahead of David Rittich and slots in for Cam Talbot who left for Minnesota. If he can stay healthy, Markstrom should be capable of reaching the 30-win mark for the first time in his NHL career. Even with the big pay raise, Markstrom will likely still be in the middle tier of NHL goalies in terms of fantasy value next season.