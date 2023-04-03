Markstrom left Sunday's 5-4 win over Anaheim after allowing two goals on nine shots in the first period.

Markstrom was replaced by Dan Vladar. The Flames were down 2-0 when Markstrom exited the contest, so he wasn't credited with the victory. He's 22-20-10 with a 2.98 GAA and an .890 save percentage in 55 outings this season. This is the latest rough start for the 33-year-old goaltender, who posted a 3.99 GAA and an .863 save percentage over his previous six appearances.