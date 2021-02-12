Markstrom allowed just one goal on 34 shots in a 3-1 win over the Canucks on Thursday.

Markstrom continued his dominance of his former team in strong showing Thursday. Through three appearances against the Canucks this year, the Swede has allowed only three goals on 93 shots while collecting three wins. Overall, Markstrom has a 7-3-1 record with a 2.36 GAA and a .921 save percentage in 11 outings. The Flames and Canucks meet three more times in the next week, and the games are spaced well enough that Markstrom could start all three of them. He makes for a reliable fantasy option in virtually all formats.