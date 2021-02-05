Markstrom permitted three goals on 26 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Jets on Thursday. The fourth-goal was an empty-netter.
Markstrom didn't get much help from his teammates, as only Andrew Mangiapane beat Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck. The 31-year-old Markstrom dropped to 4-3-1 with a 2.37 GAA and a .920 save percentage through eight starts. The Swede will turn his attention to the first Battle of Alberta of the season when the Flames host the Oilers on Saturday.
