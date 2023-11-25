Markstrom will be stationed between the pipes for Friday's game in Dallas, Brendan Parker of Flames TV reports.

Markstrom has stopped 70 shots over his last two outings but he's lost both starts and given up eight goals during that stretch. He had allowed just five total goals while winning his previous three outings. On the year, Markstrom owns a lackluster .904 save percentage and 2.85 GAA while going 4-7-2 over 13 appearances.