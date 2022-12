Markstrom will be stationed between the pipes in San Jose on Sunday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

After allowing three or fewer goals in six straight games, Markstrom was tagged for five goals against the Blues on Friday. The veteran netminder is sporting a disappointing .892 save percentage and 2.92 GAA through 21 outings. He's coughed up 16 goals on 159 shots while going 0-4-2 in six appearances since his last win Nov. 21.