Markstrom recorded a 25-save shutout in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Ducks.

Markstrom earned his 200th NHL win with his 19th career shutout. The Flames gave him a goal in each period for support. There was some doubt Markstrom would reclaim his No. 1 role after sustaining a broken finger early in December, but with 58 saves on 59 shots over two games since his return, the job is undoubtedly his. For the year, the Swede is at an 8-8-2 record with a 2.67 GAA and a .906 save percentage. He'll likely start again Saturday versus the Kings.