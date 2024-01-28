Markstrom posted a 32-save shutout in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Markstrom did what he had to against a Blackhawks team that lost for the 20th straight road game. The 33-year-old netminder had allowed eight goals across his previous two starts, so this was a much-needed show of confidence between the pipes. He's up to two shutouts this season and 20 in his career. Markstrom is 14-13-2 with a 2.60 GAA and a .912 save percentage through 29 contests. He'll likely continue to operate as the Flames' No. 1 netminder following the All-Star break.