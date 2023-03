Markstrom turned aside 32 of 33 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 win over LA.

Markstrom earned his second straight victory after making 28 saves in a 5-3 victory over San Jose on Saturday. He has a 21-20-10 record, 2.94 GAA and .892 save percentage in 53 contests this season. Although this hasn't been an ideal campaign for the 33-year-old, the Flames have leaned on him heavily, and that's likely to continue as Calgary fights for a playoff sport.