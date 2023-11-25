Markstrom allowed four goals on 28 shots in Friday's 7-4 win over the Stars.

Markstrom gave up all four goals over the first two periods, but the Flames were able to bail him out in the third. This is the third outing in a row in which he's let four pucks in, and the first time he's won in that span. The 33-year-old improved to a 5-7-2 record, but his GAA is up to 2.93 while his save percentage dipped to .901. The Flames are back in action Saturday in Colorado, and it's likely Dan Vladar will get the nod for that contest.