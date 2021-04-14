Markstrom kicked out 24 of 26 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over Toronto.

Markstrom turned in a solid effort en route to his second overtime victory of 2020-21. The 31-year-old netminder has won back-to-back starts and while has wasn't particularly busy in either one, facing a total of 43 shots, he did put up a .953 save percentage. Tuesday's win evened Markstrom's record at 14-14-2, and he owns a 2.88 GAA and .901 save percentage on the year.