Markstrom stopped 21 out of 23 shots in Monday's 5-2 victory over Chicago.

Calgary's offense did most of the work on Monday, but Markstrom was solid when needed en route to his second-consecutive victory. The win was number 36 on the year for the Swedish goaltender, just one shy of Juuse Saros for the league lead. Markstrom may see his workload reduced down the stretch, with the Flames having already clinched a playoff spot. When in net, Markstrom remains an upper-tier goalie option.