Markstrom is expected to start Sunday's game against the Senators, Pat Steinberg of Flames Radio reports.

Marsktrom didn't participate in Sunday's optional morning skate but is expected to get the nod in net since Calgary's other goalie options were working with the scratches. The 6-foot-6 Swede gave up four goals to the Oilers on Wednesday after holding nine of his previous 10 opponents to no more than two goals. He'll look to get back on track against a Senators team that's just 9-17-1 on the road, though Ottawa is 8-1-1 in its last 10 games overall.