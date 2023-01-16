Markstrom is expected to start on the road against Nashville on Monday, according to Eric Francis of Sportsnet.
Markstrom has allowed at least three goals in three of his last four games. He's 13-10-5 with a 2.84 GAA and .893 save percentage in 30 contests this season. The Predators have lost their last three games, dropping their record to 19-17-6.
