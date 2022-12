Markstrom is expected to start on the road against Columbus on Friday, according to Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Markstrom was in net for just one of Calgary's previous six games. He has an 8-6-0 record, 2.97 GAA and .889 save percentage in 17 contests this season. With Dan Vladar, who has a 2.59 GAA and .912 save percentage in 10 contests, having a better season, Markstrom has seen his role with the Flames decline. Columbus has the 26th-best offense with 2.84 goals per game.