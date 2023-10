Markstrom is expected to guard the home crease versus St. Louis on Thursday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom saved 34 of 37 shots in a 5-3 victory over Winnipeg on Oct. 11, but he hasn't won a game since, posting a 2.75 GAA and an .889 save percentage while going 0-3-1 over his last four appearances. St. Louis has been abysmal offensively this year, averaging just 2.00 goals per game, so this might be a good assignment for Markstrom as he looks to end his slump.