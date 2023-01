Markstrom is expected to be in the home crease versus the Islanders on Friday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom has not faced more that 27 shots in any of his last eight games as the Flames have played better defensively. Markstrom is 12-10-4 with a 2.79 GAA and an .895 save percentage. He will face the Islanders, who have scored 128 goals in 40 games, good for 15th overall in the NHL.