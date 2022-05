Markstrom is the expected starter for Sunday's Game 7 against visiting Dallas, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

This comes as no surprise, as Markstrom has been absolutely sensational this series with a sparkling .945 save percentage and 1.52 GAA. If he can backstop the Flames to a decisive fourth victory over Dallas, the Oilers -- and another Battle of Alberta -- await in Round 2.