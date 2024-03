Coach Ryan Huska say that he anticipates Markstrom will get the road crease in Tampa Bay on Thursday, according to TSN reporter Salim Valji.

Markstrom saw his four-game winning streak come to an end Monday in a 4-2 loss to Seattle. Markstrom is 21-16-2 with a 2.61 GAA and a .912 save percentage. He will face the Lightning, who have struggled this season, and are currently holding down the first wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.