Markstrom is expected to start Thursday versus Buffalo, per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Markstrom was the first goaltender off the ice following Thursday's morning skate, which is usually a good gauge of who the starter will be. He has a 2-0-0 record, 2.50 GAA, and .891 save percentage in two starts this season. Buffalo wasn't expected to be a particularly big threat going into the season, but the Sabres are 2-1-0 and have scored 11 goals over that span, so they might give Markstrom some trouble.