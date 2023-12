Markstrom is expected to guard the home crease against Seattle on Wednesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom will attempt to rebound after allowing four goals on 33 shots in a 5-3 loss to LA on Saturday. He's 8-9-2 with a 2.74 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 19 outings this year. The Kraken rank 28th offensively this campaign with 2.69 goals per game, so they're a favorable matchup for Markstrom.