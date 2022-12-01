Markstrom will be in the home crease against Montreal on Thursday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom is slowly regaining his form from 2021-22, when he was 37-15-9 with a 2.22 GAA and a .922 save percentage. He has given up five goals over his last two games, while facing 50 shots on goal. Overall, Markstrom is 8-5-2 with poor peripherals -- he has a 3.03 GAA and an .889 save percentage. He'll take on the Canadiens, who gave him trouble last season -- he lost both games he started against Montreal in 2021-22 while giving up eight goals on 62 shots.