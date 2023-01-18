Markstrom will defend the home goal during Wednesday's matchup with Colorado, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom was solid in his last start Monday against Nashville, stopping 27 of 29 shots, but he still came away with a loss due to a lack of goal support from his teammates. He'll try to get back in the win column in a home matchup with a surging Avalanche squad that's won back-to-back games, racking up 13 goals over that span.