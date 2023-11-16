Markstrom will patrol the home crease versus Vancouver on Thursday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom has won his last two starts after dropping five straight decisions. Markstrom is 3-6-1 with a 2.72 GAA and .905 save percentage this season. He will face the Canucks, who defeated the Islanders 4-3 in overtime Wednesday.