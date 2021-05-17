Markstrom will guard the crease for Sunday's road game against Vancouver, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Sunday will be Markstrom's 15th consecutive appearance. He's gone 8-6-0 with a strong 2.02 GAA and .917 save percentage over his last 14 games. The 31-year-old has been great against the Canucks, registering a .938 save percentage and a 2.07 GAA alongside a 5-2-0 record during the season series.