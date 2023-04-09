Markstom will protect the road net in Saturday's game versus the Canucks, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
The Flames continue to ride with Markstrom as they battle for a playoff spot. He's won four of his last six outings, but he's also allowed 15 goals over that span.
