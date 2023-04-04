Markstrom will defend the home net Tuesday against Chicago, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom was pulled following the first period Sunday after surrendering two goals on nine shots to Anaheim. Dan Vladar stopped 11 of 13 shots in the relief, and the Flames emerged with a 5-4 win. Markstrom has a 22-20-10 record this season with a 2.98 GAA and an .890 save percentage. The Blackhawks sit 32nd in the league this campaign with 2.42 goals per game.