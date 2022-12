Markstrom will get the starting nod in Anaheim on Friday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

With a pair of wins over San Jose in his last two outings, Markstrom has improved to 10-8-4 with a disappointing .893 save percentage and 2.88 GAA through 23 appearances. He's been slightly better on the road with a 2.67 GAA across 10 games. Prior to his last two wins against the Sharks, Markstrom was stuck in a six-game losing skid.