Markstrom will guard the road goal Wednesday versus the Ducks, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom will make his eighth straight start, and he'll go for consecutive wins after beating the Kings on Monday. In his last seven games, Markstrom is 3-3-1 with a 3.00 GAA and an .896 save percentage. The Ducks will welcome Troy Terry (eye) back, which boosts their scoring potential.