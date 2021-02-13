Markstrom will guard the cage during Saturday's road game versus the Canucks, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom was fantastic in his last start Thursday versus Vancouver, stopping 33 of 34 shots en route to a 3-1 victory. The 31-year-old netminder will attempt to secure his eighth win of the season in a road rematch with the same Canucks club Saturday.