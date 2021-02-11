Markstrom will start between the pipes in Thursday's road clash with the Canucks, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom was rock solid in his last start Tuesday against the Jets, stopping 25 of 27 shots en route to a 3-2 victory. The 31-year-old Swede will try to secure a third straight win in a road matchup with a struggling Vancouver team that's lost five straight games.