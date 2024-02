Markstrom will patrol the home crease Tuesday against the Kings, according to Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Markstrom has won his past two outings, stopping 60 of 65 shots during that span. Over 36 games played this campaign, he has earned a 19-15-2 record with two shutouts, a 2.58 GAA and a .914 save percentage. The Kings sit 19th in the league this season with 3.05 goals per contest.