Markstrom will start Tuesday's game against visiting Seattle, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom knocked the Kraken off in his last start, turning aside 27 of 28 shots in a 4-1 win Saturday. With just five combined goals allowed over a three-game winning streak, Markstrom should have a great shot at a fourth straight victory against road-weary Seattle, which owns the Western Conference's worst away record (11-22-3).