Markstrom will be in the home crease versus Minnesota on Saturday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom is coming off his best game in two months, despite losing to the Maple Leafs on Thursday, as he stopped 32 shots in the 2-1 defeat. Markstrom has been mediocre this season, going 15-16-8 with a 2.94 save percentage and .889 save percentage. He will face the Wild, who 26th in NHL scoring, averaging 2.77 goals per game.