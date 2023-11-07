Markstrom will protect the home goal Tuesday against Nashville, according to Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Markstrom has posted a mark of 0-6-1 in seven outings since winning Opening Night against Winnipeg. He has recorded a 3.03 GAA and an .897 save percentage through eight games played. The Predators have 32 goals across 11 contests this campaign.