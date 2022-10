Markstrom will start Saturday's home against Edmonton, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom has won two straight contests, stopping 57 of 60 shots, since being pulled Oct. 20 against Buffalo. He has a 4-0-0 record this year with a 2.50 GAA and a .907 save percentage through five appearances. Markstrom went 2-2-0 versus the Oilers last year with a 3.54 GAA and an .884 save percentage.