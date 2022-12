Markstrom will defend the home net Tuesday against Edmonton, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom has won his past three starts, having stopped 69 of 76 shots. He has a record of 11-8-4 this season with a 2.84 GAA and an .894 save percentage. Markstrom surrendered three goals on 26 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Oilers on Oct. 29.