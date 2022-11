Markstrom will guard the home cage against Nashville on Thursday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom is 4-1-0 after picking up his first loss against the Oilers on Saturday. He has a 2.60 GAA and a .903 save percentage this season as his stats have taken a plunge from the 2021-22 campaign when he had a 2.22 GAA and a .922 save percentage. He faces a Predators team who have scored 13 goals in their last three games which included a shutout loss to Washington on Saturday.