Markstrom will defend the home net versus the Rangers on Saturday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

It has been a tough year for the goaltender, as Markstrom has won only once in his last eight starts. Markstrom is 14-13-7 with a 2.93 GAA and .891 save percentage, a far cry from last season's outstanding year, when he was 37-15-9 with a 2.22 GAA and .922 save percentage. Markstrom will face the red-hot Rangers, winners of seven in a row, including Friday's comeback win, as they trailed the Oilers by three goals after the opening period.