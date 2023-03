Markstrom will patrol the home crease Saturday against San Jose, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom has gone winless in his past three outings, including a 29-save effort in Thursday's 3-2 defeat against Vegas. He has a 19-20-10 record this season with a 2.98 GAA and an .889 save percentage in 51 appearances. The Sharks sit 25th in the league this campaign with 2.85 goals per game.