Markstrom will protect the home goal versus Dallas on Thursday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom wasn't great in his last start Friday against the Stars on the road, surrendering four goals on only 28 shots, but he still came away with a win thanks to a ton of goal support from his teammates. The 33-year-old netminder will try to secure a second straight victory in a home rematch with the same Dallas squad Thursday.