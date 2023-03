Markstrom will be in the home crease versus Vegas on Thursday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom had a tough start in his last game, giving up six goals on 26 shots in 40 minutes of action versus the Kings. He had started 10 games in a row before Tuesday, as Dan Vladar got the start in Anaheim. Markstrom is 19-19-10 with a 2.98 GAA and .889 save percentage. He will face the Golden Knights, who are 15th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.25 goals per game.