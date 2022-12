Markstrom stopped 37 of 38 shots in Monday's 2-1 shootout loss to Montreal.

Markstrom did his part against the Canadiens, allowing just a third-period goal to Josh Anderson, but ultimately fell in the shootout as the Flames couldn't crack Jake Allen on the other end. Despite the loss, it was an encouraging performance for Markstrom who's been ceding starts to Dan Vladar of late. The 32-year-old netminder has now gone four contests without a win as he falls to 8-7-3 with a .897 save percentage.