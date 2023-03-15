Markstrom kicked out 21 of 25 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to Arizona on Tuesday.
Markstrom surrendered a goal in each period, including overtime. He has an 18-18-9 record, 2.85 GAA and .894 save percentage in 47 contests this season. The 33-year-old excelled over his previous three games, posting a 0.98 GAA and a .966 save percentage.
