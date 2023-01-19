Markstrom turned aside 27 of 30 shots in Calgary's 4-1 loss to Colorado on Wednesday.

Markstrom surrendered three goals on 14 shots during the first period. Colorado's final goal was scored on an empty net. He dropped to 13-12-5 with a 2.82 GAA and .895 save percentage in 32 games this season. Markstrom has struggled lately, allowing 12 goals on 97 shots over his last four contests.