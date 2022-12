Markstrom surrendered two goals on 19 shots in a 2-1 loss to Montreal on Thursday.

Calgary outshot Montreal 21-5 in the third period and yet it was Montreal's Cole Caufield who scored the frame's only goal. Markstrom dropped to 8-6-2 with a 2.97 GAA and .889 save percentage in 17 games this season. The 32-year-old goaltender's save percentage is well below his .922 from 2021-22 and his career average of .911. There's a good chance that Markstrom improves as the season progresses.