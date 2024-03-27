Markstrom allowed three goals on 27 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Blackhawks.

Markstrom found himself in an early hole Tuesday, allowing a pair of goals in the first period, en route to an eventual 3-1 defeat. The 34-year-old netminder has dropped both of his two starts since returning from a five-game absence with a lower-body injury, allowing six goals on 52 shots in that span. Overall, Markstrom's 22-19-2 with a .909 save percentage and 2.70 GAA this season. He figures to split starting duties with Dustin Wolf down the stretch.