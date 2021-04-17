Markstrom turned aside 18 shots in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Canadiens.

The netminder had an answer for every Montreal shooter except Tyler Toffoli, who found the back of the net in the second and third periods. Markstrom saw his three-game win streak snapped, but he's given up two goals or less in all four outings to help stabilize his ratios. On the season, the 31-year-old carries a 2.79 GAA and .903 save percentage.